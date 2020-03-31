Fans Are Not Happy About Nicholas Gonzalez's [SPOILER] on 'The Good Doctor' Season 3 Finale Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!!! DO NOT READ IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW! Fans aren’t happy about how Dr. Neil Melendez‘s story was wrapped up on the season finale of The Good Doctor. In fact, they’re furious about how the character, played by Nicholas Gonzalez, was killed off. Nick opened up to TVLine about saying goodbye [...] 👓 View full article

