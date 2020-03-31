Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fans Are Not Happy About Nicholas Gonzalez's [SPOILER] on 'The Good Doctor' Season 3 Finale

Fans Are Not Happy About Nicholas Gonzalez's [SPOILER] on 'The Good Doctor' Season 3 Finale

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!!! DO NOT READ IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW! Fans aren’t happy about how Dr. Neil Melendez‘s story was wrapped up on the season finale of The Good Doctor. In fact, they’re furious about how the character, played by Nicholas Gonzalez, was killed off. Nick opened up to TVLine about saying goodbye [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Fans Are Not Happy About Nicholas Gonzalez’s [SPOILER] on ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 3 Finale https://t.co/o8LSSkArmH https://t.co/qjbkcz4Vj0 59 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Fans Are Not Happy About Nicholas Gonzalez’s [SPOILER] on ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 3 Finale https://t.co/OZqFXAb1vV https://t.co/QtIdjKPwzw 59 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Fans Are Not Happy About Nicholas Gonzalez’s [SPOILER] on ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 3 Finale https://t.co/YjFuf7XwlP https://t.co/b43vJ9DZL7 59 minutes ago

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @JustJared: Fans are 100% NOT OKAY about what happened to Neil Melendez (@IamNickGonzalez) on #TheGoodDoctor season finale https://t.co… 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Fans are 100% NOT OKAY about what happened to Neil Melendez (@IamNickGonzalez) on #TheGoodDoctor season finale https://t.co/nGtSVjycLb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.