Kaley Cuoco Mourns Death of Her Rescued Dwarf Pony Fiona

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Kaley Cuoco has said goodbye to her rescued dwarf pony, Fiona, who sadly passed away this weekend. The 34-year-old actress shared the sad news on her Instagram. “After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona, passed away last night. she came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we [...]
