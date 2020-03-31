Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Thank you, Doordarshan: Twitter takes a trip down nostalgia lane as 'Shaktimaan' returns to TV

Thank you, Doordarshan: Twitter takes a trip down nostalgia lane as 'Shaktimaan' returns to TV

Zee News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
‘Shaktimaan’ will be aired for an hour daily on DD National network from the first week of April at 1 pm.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mariairshad

mariairshad Thank you, Doordarshan: Twitter takes a trip down nostalgia lane as 'Shaktimaan' returns to TV https://t.co/IKs49F3hBJ 4 hours ago

sMbajpai214

sHiVaM bAjPaI 🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Thank you, #Doordarshan: Twitter takes a trip down nostalgia lane as #Shaktimaan returns to TV #ShaktimaanReturns #Mu… 4 hours ago

PublishThe

The Publish https://t.co/TanWOgUNJL Thank you, Doordarshan: Twitter takes a trip down nostalgia lane as '#Shaktimaan Shaktimaan… https://t.co/UBaZXgUUQe 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.