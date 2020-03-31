Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed by coronavirus

Thieves stole a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh early on Monday from the Netherlands' Singer Laren Museum, which is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus.

