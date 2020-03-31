Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed by coronavirus

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed by coronavirus

Reuters India Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Thieves stole a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh early on Monday from the Netherlands' Singer Laren Museum, which is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Van Gogh Painting Taken from Museum in the Netherlands, Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Van Gogh Painting Taken from Museum in the Netherlands, Amid Coronavirus Shutdown 00:56

 A Vincent van Gogh painting is stolen overnight!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ywpbb

เฟ้ย อยากมีที่เรียน RT @khundeex: มึง รูปแวนโกะโดนขโมย เชี่ยยยยยยย Spring Garden: The Van Gogh masterpiece stolen from a Netherlands gallery https://t.co/ZbiP… 10 seconds ago

kjbonayon_

ᴘᴀᴘᴏᴛᴏᴜʀɪɪ RT @ANCALERTS: Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch gallery: museum director | via @AFP https://t.co/uOF6CHULug 12 seconds ago

976eviil

🪐 RT @WEWS: Painting by Vincent van Gogh stolen from Dutch art museum that was closed because of COVID-19 https://t.co/qe8SaGnb0Y 32 seconds ago

sergio_julian_r

セルヒオ sergio rojas ロハス RT @Reuters: An 1884 Van Gogh painting, known as ‘Spring Garden,' was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands https://t.co/a… 41 seconds ago

Jon_T_R

Jon TR RT @LauraWright1000: Jan Rudolph de Lorm, museum director of the Singer Laren, told Dutch news site NOS he was “shocked and incredibly piss… 1 minute ago

iiamannipio

сука RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: A painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen overnight from a Dutch museum closed for the COVID-19 epidemic. htt… 1 minute ago

mkcalero

Total Michelle Move RT @groningermuseum: We are extremely shocked by the news that Vincent van Gogh´s 'The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring', a wonderful p… 2 minutes ago

NkomoElton

Elton nkomo They have started to steal as shops and everywhere closed , Vincent Van Gogh piece stolen.https://t.co/ssSbZRZ3vD 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.