BTS Perform 'Boy With Luv' & Message To Fans on 'Late Late Show's Homefest Special

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
BTS gave an amazing performance for The Late Late Show with James Corden’s HomeFest coronavirus special event, which aired tonight (March 30). The seven piece band shared a message to their fans ahead of their performance of “Boy With Luv”. “It’s quite a difficult time time for everyone in the world right now,” RM shared [...]
