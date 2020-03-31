BTS Perform 'Boy With Luv' & Message To Fans on 'Late Late Show's Homefest Special Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BTS gave an amazing performance for The Late Late Show with James Corden’s HomeFest coronavirus special event, which aired tonight (March 30). The seven piece band shared a message to their fans ahead of their performance of “Boy With Luv”. “It’s quite a difficult time time for everyone in the world right now,” RM shared [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Karina Shafira RT @mashable: Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/DqEJ0eObCJ https://t.co/HR95YS2vpP 4 seconds ago Lucas Wyrsch Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/JPgGwzjwts 5 minutes ago TECH|GEEK|REBEL Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/LQczT6dyKm #tech #news… https://t.co/JMH3ZQXZAN 15 minutes ago Mashable UK Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/dHPwiWrhk6 https://t.co/WUTDKmFX2u 18 minutes ago lucerez⁷ RT @JustJared: Did you catch BTS's performance on #HomeFest? Check it out now: https://t.co/yvMdoMl7qy 19 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y Watch #BTS perform in sweatpants on #JamesCorden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/SKAHi8v8sa https://t.co/Rwym77MA92 28 minutes ago OnlineLAD Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/y2bBbI0kmx… https://t.co/9e0rpkCpjN 28 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Watch BTS perform in sweatpants on James Corden, deliver sweet message to fans https://t.co/m5MDQzCWSK https://t.co/HMVqTTCWq3 28 minutes ago