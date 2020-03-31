Global  

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor now tested positive for the fifth time

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth sample test for COVID-19 has also come out to be positive.

Sample tests are being carried out on corona patients every 48 hours. Kanika is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Director of the institute, Prof. R. K. Dhiman said...
