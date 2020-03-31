Elizabeth Hurley shares coronavirus quarantine update Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

English actor Elizabeth Hurley has been a busy bee while stuck in COVID-19 quarantine. She shared an update on her life since beginning self-isolation in her first post in over two weeks.



Her post on Instagram has a photo of her clutching a glass and wearing a dark-coloured dress with light floral print.





