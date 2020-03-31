Global  

Ariel Winter Wears Mask & Gloves For Grocery Store Run

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Ariel Winter heads back to her car after loading up on some groceries at Gelson’s market in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 22-year-old actress took extra precaution for her store run with a mask and gloves. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter The next day (March 30), Ariel was seen stopping [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Ariel Winter: Growing up in the spotlight is rough

Ariel Winter: Growing up in the spotlight is rough 00:51

 Ariel Winter says growing up in the spotlight has been "rough", after she began appearing on 'Modern Family' when she was just 11.

