Ariel Winter Wears Mask & Gloves For Grocery Store Run Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ariel Winter heads back to her car after loading up on some groceries at Gelson’s market in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 22-year-old actress took extra precaution for her store run with a mask and gloves. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter The next day (March 30), Ariel was seen stopping [...] 👓 View full article

Credit: Bang Media - Published 1 week ago Ariel Winter: Growing up in the spotlight is rough 00:51 Ariel Winter says growing up in the spotlight has been "rough", after she began appearing on 'Modern Family' when she was just 11.

