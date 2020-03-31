Vicky Kaushal donates 1 crore to COVID-19 relief funds
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is donating Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund, to lend support to the ongoing battle with COVID-19 pandemic. Vicky on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a note that read: "While I am blessed enough to be seated with my...
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated ₹ 25 crore to PM Modi’s new relief fund for battling coronavirus in India. PM Modi launched PM-CARES Fund for battle against the pandemic in India. PM Modi appealed to fellow citizens for donations. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also donated 52 lakhs to the...
