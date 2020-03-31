Vicky Kaushal donates 1 crore to COVID-19 relief funds

Global  

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is donating Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund, to lend support to the ongoing battle with COVID-19 pandemic. Vicky on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a note that read: "While I am blessed enough to be seated with my...
