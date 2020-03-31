Fox’s Kilmeade Pushes Back After Surgeon General Says Healthy People Shouldn’t Wear Masks to Fight Coronavirus

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Surgeon General *Jerome Adams* and Fox News' *Brian Kilmeade* debated on Tuesday over whether there's a benefit for the general public to wear masks to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Published The Debate Over Masks - Should You Be Wearing Face Coverings In Public? 00:47 The coronavirus pandemic continues with a new debate over face masks. President Trump has signaled that the government may recommend that healthy individuals wear masks in public, while the Surgeon General and other experts claim masks do more harm than good. Dr. Oz breaks down the mask conflict:...