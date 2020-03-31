Ellen Page blasts Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau for 'environmental racism' in new documentary

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ellen Page accused President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of “environmental racism” for their respective approaches to climate change. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit News - Published 2 weeks ago Trump Ponders Quarantining All Residents Of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut 00:40 President Donald Trump is considering placing a mandatory quarantine on the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. According to Business Insider, such a move would be to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 to other states in the US. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he...