Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () The Good Doctor will be down not one, but two characters when season four premieres. Warning, spoilers follow. In the season three finale, The Good Doctor said goodbye to Nicholas...
The Good Fight Season 4 Trailer - The fourth season of The Good Fight premieres April 9th only on CBS All Access.
#TheGoodFight
» Watch The Good Fight Thursdays at 8:00pm on CBS All Access
» Starring: Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel, Delroy Lindo
You Might Like
Tweets about this
うめまる RT @enews: The Good Doctor Loses 2 Docs Ahead of Season 4 https://t.co/GZkekksIkV 4 minutes ago
Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5
The Good Doctor Loses 2 Docs Ahead of Season 4 8 minutes ago
Clicky Sound https://t.co/py2BKASJQV The Good Doctor will be down not one, but two characters when season four premieres. Warni… https://t.co/6CowdnFiVr 16 minutes ago
e-news.US The Good Doctor Loses 2 Docs Ahead of Season 4 - https://t.co/udeioJBHQ8 https://t.co/B2idgTCOdu 19 minutes ago
E! News The Good Doctor Loses 2 Docs Ahead of Season 4 https://t.co/GZkekksIkV 26 minutes ago