Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Celebrated By TIDAL With Free 18-Hour Livestream

SOHH Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Celebrated By TIDAL With Free 18-Hour LivestreamLate West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle‘s memory is being celebrated in the best way. Streaming giant TIDAL is hosting a free 18-hour livestream to remember his life and legacy. Big Facts In remembrance of the 1-year anniversary of his passing, TIDAL’s stream includes exclusive performances from shows including TIDAL X: Nipsey Hussle plus celebrity tributes. […]

The post Nipsey Hussle's Legacy Celebrated By TIDAL With Free 18-Hour Livestream appeared first on .
