Grey's Anatomy Cast Thanks Doctors on the Front Lines (Video)

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The Grey’s Anatomy cast has something to say to doctors who are working on the front lines, especially now during our national health crisis. The cast got together for a video posted to Instagram on Monday (March 30), aka National Doctors’ Day. James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Giacomo Gianniotti, and more all took part. “We [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Colleagues sing for medics treating Covid-19 patients in the Philippines 07:45 This is the emotional moment medics treating patients suffering from the coronavirus were serenaded by well-wishers. The crowd gathered at the Covid-19 response unit at The Medical City hospital in Pasig City in the Metro Manila area of the Philippines on Friday afternoon (March 27th). Footage...