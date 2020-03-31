Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Grey's Anatomy Cast Thanks Doctors on the Front Lines (Video)

Grey's Anatomy Cast Thanks Doctors on the Front Lines (Video)

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Grey’s Anatomy cast has something to say to doctors who are working on the front lines, especially now during our national health crisis. The cast got together for a video posted to Instagram on Monday (March 30), aka National Doctors’ Day. James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Giacomo Gianniotti, and more all took part. “We [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Colleagues sing for medics treating Covid-19 patients in the Philippines

Colleagues sing for medics treating Covid-19 patients in the Philippines 07:45

 This is the emotional moment medics treating patients suffering from the coronavirus were serenaded by well-wishers. The crowd gathered at the Covid-19 response unit at The Medical City hospital in Pasig City in the Metro Manila area of the Philippines on Friday afternoon (March 27th). Footage...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Grey’s Anatomy Cast Thanks Doctors on the Front Lines (Video) https://t.co/5pERNQDDBh https://t.co/TfqTSBSbLJ 15 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Grey’s Anatomy Cast Thanks Doctors on the Front Lines (Video) https://t.co/7MlynQ1VSv https://t.co/KAn6wu9nVP 15 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Grey’s Anatomy Cast Thanks Doctors on the Front Lines (Video) https://t.co/ecIesh6sp6 https://t.co/VCp96Dx2Bi 15 minutes ago

unicharmedvd

..... RT @people: Grey's Anatomy Cast Thanks Healthcare Workers on National Doctors Day: 'You Are the True Heroes' https://t.co/qI1sy44WAf 37 minutes ago

hypervocal

hypervocal TRENDING: Grey's Anatomy Cast Thanks Healthcare Workers on National Doctors Day: 'You Are the True Heroes'… https://t.co/rSdOkbsACt 59 minutes ago

H50Europe

𝑀𝓎𝒞❤𝓋𝑒𝓃 - 𝑀𝒸𝒟𝒶𝓃𝓃💗 𝒹𝑒𝓉🌞𝓍 RT @ETCanada: Watch: "Grey's Anatomy" cast send their thanks to healthcare workers https://t.co/HN8OS0JUcg 3 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch: "Grey's Anatomy" cast send their thanks to healthcare workers https://t.co/HN8OS0JUcg 3 hours ago

PETENZED

ROGER I. MANUEL RT @EW: 'Grey's Anatomy' cast thanks doctors for their work on National Doctor's Day https://t.co/dJ5YuebG97 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.