Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > BREAKING: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

BREAKING: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
BREAKING: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With CoronavirusCNN has announced that *Chris Cuomo*, the network's prime time anchor and brother of New York governor *Andrew Cuomo*, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Chris Cuomo Test Positive For COVID-19

Chris Cuomo Test Positive For COVID-19 01:48

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that his brother, Chris Cuomo, had tested positive for COVID-19 during a press briefing Tuesday. Cuomo emphasized how everyone is subject to catching the virus, revealing how he found out earlier his younger brother and "best friend", the host of CNN's Cuomo...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SEBeach3

S.Q.Beach RT @catturd2: Breaking ...CNN's Chris Cuomo Diagnosed with Coronavirus. I wish him a speedy recovery. I'm not a liberal. 3 seconds ago

jobahawk

Jo Boomer🐾🍁🌊🇺🇸♻️🌎 RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the CNN primetime host confirmed https://t.co/LfCTP… 5 seconds ago

matanshrimp

Joseph RT @brianstelter: Breaking: CNN anchor @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with Covid-19. The network just informed staffers in New York. Chris… 8 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.