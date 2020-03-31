BREAKING: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CNN has announced that *Chris Cuomo*, the network's prime time anchor and brother of New York governor *Andrew Cuomo*, has tested positive for the coronavirus. CNN has announced that *Chris Cuomo*, the network's prime time anchor and brother of New York governor *Andrew Cuomo*, has tested positive for the coronavirus. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

30 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published Chris Cuomo Test Positive For COVID-19 01:48 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that his brother, Chris Cuomo, had tested positive for COVID-19 during a press briefing Tuesday. Cuomo emphasized how everyone is subject to catching the virus, revealing how he found out earlier his younger brother and "best friend", the host of CNN's Cuomo...