Lindsay Lohan Confirms Music Comeback with Official 'I'm Back' Teaser - Watch Here!

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Lindsay Lohan is ready for her musical comeback! The 33-year-old Mean Girls star has just dropped a teaser on her social media platforms with the title, “I’m back! 👀” The video teaser features a variety of media clips and clips from Lindsay‘s Instagram with reporters speaking in the background. At the very end you hear [...]
