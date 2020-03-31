Lindsay Lohan Confirms Music Comeback with Official 'I'm Back' Teaser - Watch Here! Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Lindsay Lohan is ready for her musical comeback! The 33-year-old Mean Girls star has just dropped a teaser on her social media platforms with the title, “I’m back! 👀” The video teaser features a variety of media clips and clips from Lindsay‘s Instagram with reporters speaking in the background. At the very end you hear [...] 👓 View full article

