Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, Kristen Bell, and more stars are paying it forward in the heartwarming trailer for Thanks a Million. The series, executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, will premiere with the launch of the Quibi app on April 6. The emotional and inspiring show features celebrities who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting [...] 👓 View full article