Jack Black Does Shirtless Dance in Hilarious First TikTok Video - Watch!

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Jack Black has joined TikTok, and his first video does not disappoint. The 50-year-old Jumanji star got shirtless and showed off some epic dance moves in his backyard during his quarantine. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jack Black He wore a cowboy hat and boots, sunglasses, and pair of black and red shorts. [...]
