Rihanna & Jay-Z Donate $2 Million to Coronavirus Relief Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rihanna and Jay-Z‘s foundations have together donated $2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and the rapper’s Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF) will both be donating to help “undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers,” Rolling Stone reports. The funds will be given to ACLU, [...] 👓 View full article

