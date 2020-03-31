Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rihanna & Jay-Z Donate $2 Million to Coronavirus Relief

Rihanna & Jay-Z Donate $2 Million to Coronavirus Relief

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Rihanna and Jay-Z‘s foundations have together donated $2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and the rapper’s Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF) will both be donating to help “undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers,” Rolling Stone reports. The funds will be given to ACLU, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rappublicist

Nancy Byron RT @revolttv: JAY-Z and Rihanna both donate $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/FwUxVQDjcR 14 seconds ago

BiasedGirl

Mickey White RT @PageSix: Rihanna and Jay-Z each donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/Ev42ZabXoz https://t.co/7Iq99acBAr 33 seconds ago

jbaby3685

Iam_Negus_JBakariH RT @ClaraLionelFdn: Jay-Z & Rihanna Foundations Each Donate $1 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts @billboard https://t.co/4oGjfvAljE 35 seconds ago

PageSix

Page Six Rihanna and Jay-Z each donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/Ev42ZabXoz https://t.co/7Iq99acBAr 48 seconds ago

opsikpro

Opsikpro JAY-Z and Rihanna Donate $2 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts https://t.co/ysKVWrmxLA https://t.co/7D2Cew4UUp 2 minutes ago

baammys

Bammy RT @DEADLINE: Rihanna & Jay-Z Donate $1 Million Each To COVID-19 Relief Efforts In L.A. & New York City https://t.co/9lAdGYlU1r https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

OlaiyaShamsude3

TOBI🦍🦅 RT @RapUp: JAY-Z and Rihanna have each donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/TT07r560NB https://t.co/TUV9FmVRhC 3 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels JAY-Z and Rihanna Donate $2 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts https://t.co/ASEi2Fo0OT https://t.co/hjkWxxRIV9 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.