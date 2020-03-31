Busybody Drops Dime on Goats Taking Over Welsh Town During Coronavirus Lockdown, Goats Defy Cops

A journalist called the cops on some goats who had taken over a town in Wales during the coronavirus lockdown, but the goats weren't about to let the fuzz dissuade them from their opportunistic foray.



