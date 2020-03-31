Global  

Busybody Drops Dime on Goats Taking Over Welsh Town During Coronavirus Lockdown, Goats Defy Cops

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Busybody Drops Dime on Goats Taking Over Welsh Town During Coronavirus Lockdown, Goats Defy CopsA journalist called the cops on some goats who had taken over a town in Wales during the coronavirus lockdown, but the goats weren't about to let the fuzz dissuade them from their opportunistic foray.
News video: Goats run amok in Welsh town during coronavirus lockdown

Goats run amok in Welsh town during coronavirus lockdown 01:01

 Goats in the Welsh town of Llandudno roam free as without any people, they are confident enough to go anywhere they want during the coronavirus lockdown.

