Dr. Fauci: Intensive Coronavirus Mitigation is Showing ‘Glimmers’ of a ‘Dampening Effect’

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Dr. *Anthony Fauci* said there have been signs lately that social distancing and other coronavirus mitigation strategies seem to be working.
WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci Says Mitigation Is Working
News video: WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci Says Mitigation Is Working

WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci Says Mitigation Is Working 00:51

 Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the daily coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday that, "So what we’re gonna see and we have to brace ourselves, in the next several days to a week or so we’re gonna continue to see things go up. We cannot be discouraged by that because the mitigation is actually working...

