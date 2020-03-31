Global  

This Chilling Live Coronavirus Heat Map is Getting Over a Billion Hits a Day

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Johns Hopkins University is tracking global coronavirus infections and deaths using an interactive map that is getting more than a billion requests for info per day according to the most recent figures. The Covid-19 outbreak seems to have taken over every facet of daily life, but just in case the wall-to-wall news coverage isn’t quite […]
