Kobe Bryant’s New THE WIZENARD SERIES: SEASON ONE Book Has Arrived

Late NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s long-awaited and highly-anticipated The Wizenard Series: Season One has arrived. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star’s fictional tale aimed at young readers is now available in bookstores nationwide. Big Facts The new release comes from bestselling author Wesley King and is created by Bryant. The Wizenard Series: Season One is […]



