Kobe Bryant’s New THE WIZENARD SERIES: SEASON ONE Book Has Arrived

SOHH Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant’s New THE WIZENARD SERIES: SEASON ONE Book Has ArrivedLate NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s long-awaited and highly-anticipated The Wizenard Series: Season One has arrived. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star’s fictional tale aimed at young readers is now available in bookstores nationwide. Big Facts The new release comes from bestselling author Wesley King and is created by Bryant. The Wizenard Series: Season One is […]

Kobe Bryant book The Wizenard Series: Season One released two months after death

Vanessa Bryant shared the news on Instagram
Independent

Vanessa Bryant celebrates posthumous release of Kobe Bryant's book 'The Wizenard Series: Season One'

The Wizenard Series: Season One" is the second book in a series Bryant coauthored
CBS Sports


BangarangBooks

Bangarang Books RT @herecomestheowl: Author Wesley King Discusses the Wizenard Series Created With Kobe Bryant https://t.co/JklhzFUgRL #childrensbooks 6 seconds ago

herecomestheowl

Owl Author Wesley King Discusses the Wizenard Series Created With Kobe Bryant https://t.co/JklhzFUgRL #childrensbooks 4 minutes ago

Jumpman207

Steve Martinez RT @Rachel__Nichols: The latest book Kobe Bryant was working on before he died - The Wizenard Series: Season One" - is coming out; it's a f… 26 minutes ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York The latest installment in Kobe Bryant’s “The Wizenard” book series was released on Tuesday, the late NBA player’s w… https://t.co/pbOfkWuZpb 47 minutes ago

JensenThaWriter

Jensen RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Kobe Bryant’s Book ‘The Wizenard Series: Season One’ Released https://t.co/AWqInRUJ0y https://t.co/07KI1uI16O 59 minutes ago

