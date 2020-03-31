Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lizzo Lands New MARIE CLAIRE Magazine Cover Flexing Black Queen Magic

Lizzo Lands New MARIE CLAIRE Magazine Cover Flexing Black Queen Magic

SOHH Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Lizzo Lands New MARIE CLAIRE Magazine Cover Flexing Black Queen MagicGrammy-winning rapper Lizzo is staying busy-busy. The hip-hop entertainer has landed the new cover of Marie Claire Brazil. Big Facts On Tuesday, Liz hit up her Instagram page to share the must-see pic. The cover features her in a sparkly dress with open-toed high-heels. High-Key Details The hip-hop entertainer’s must-see cover comes a day after […]

The post Lizzo Lands New MARIE CLAIRE Magazine Cover Flexing Black Queen Magic appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.