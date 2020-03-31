Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Daisy Keech Launches The Clubhouse After Announcing Hype House Departure

Daisy Keech Launches The Clubhouse After Announcing Hype House Departure

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Hype House co-founder Daisy Keech has just launched the Clubhouse! Just a day after announcing her departure from the Hype House, the 20-year-old social media star revealed she would be starting her own hub for content creators. In a new YouTube video, Daisy introduced fans to the “next chapter” and showed off her stunning new [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.