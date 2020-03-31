Zach Braff & Donald Faison Have 'Scrubs' Reunion With Their Own Podcast!

Global  

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
It’s a Scrubs reunion! Stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff have announced a new iHeartRadio original podcast called Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald. It will feature the actors as they look back on some of their favorite moments from the series. It will also include appearances by other cast and crew members, [...]
 Former Scrubs co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison are using their new podcast to pay tribute to medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

