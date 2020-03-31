John Mayer Drops 'Drone Shot of My Yacht' Parody Song About David Geffen - Listen!
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () John Mayer is poking fun at billionaire David Geffen‘s viral yacht pic. The 42-year-old “New Light” singer has released a parody track called “Drone Shot of My Yacht” following the 77-year-old businessman and philanthropist’s post. If you missed it, over the weekend, David went private on Instagram after revealing that he has been isolating on [...]
David Geffen, faced swift backlash after he told his Instagram followers that he is "self-isolating" on his superyacht. The billionaire posted a photo of himself on his yacht the "Rising Sun" in the Grenadines. Many of his followers were quick to point out that his post was tone-deaf amidst the...
