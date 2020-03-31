WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks at White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

The White House coronavirus task force is holding another press briefing Tuesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Misi RT @CBSNews: When asked about the 11 U.S. servicemen injured in the Iran airstrikes, President Trump told @weijia he didn't "consider them … 2 minutes ago Joseph Maloney RT @eavesdropann: WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks as White House updates coronavirus guidelines for Americans https://t.co/J486fUxNSp 1 hour ago MWKrieger2 @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump If pence is in charge why does Mr Trump, aka Prof Irwin Corey, take up most of the mic… https://t.co/yz3oLiCOPD 1 hour ago MWKrieger2 @bennyjohnson @DonaldJTrumpJr If pence is in charge why does Mr Trump, aka Prof Irwin Corey, take up most of the mi… https://t.co/eMg4Sllf13 1 hour ago MWKrieger2 If pence is in charge why does Mr Trump, aka Prof Irwin Corey, take up most of the microphone time? That’s so when… https://t.co/vQCTpizdAR 1 hour ago eavesdropann TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks as White House updates coronavirus guidelines for Americans https://t.co/J486fUxNSp 1 hour ago Maria Bonanno WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks as White House updates coronavirus guidelines for Americans https://t.co/eUoENbUPcB 2 hours ago Keith Rinehardt WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks as White House updates coronavirus guidelines for Americans https://t.co/yPMQXHit5A 2 hours ago