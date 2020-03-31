Global  

Limbaugh Claims Media, Drudge Are Exaggerating Hospitalization Rates: You Would Think There’s ‘Not A Single Hospital Bed’ Left

Mediaite Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Radio kingpin Rush Limbaugh claimed that the media — including The Drudge Report, whom he called out specifically — are exaggerating hospitalization numbers on his radio show Tuesday in light of the coronavirus pandemic. “One of the things that interests me is the hospitalization numbers,” Limbaugh said. “Because if you look at Drudge, if you […]
👓 View full article
