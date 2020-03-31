Cheetah Girls' Kiely Williams Opens Up About Fued With Adrienne Bailon Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Cheetah Girls may have wrapped filming over a decade ago, but it sounds like Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon still have some major beef! When Kiely was recently asked if she would consider going on Adrienne‘s show The Talk, it was definitely a no go. “I don’t think Adrienne wants to have live TV with [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PCU 🔮 RT @jamiebadu: I’ll never forgive Kiely Williams for being one of the sole reasons the Cheetah Girls broke up. That’s also why Raven wasn’t… 16 minutes ago Ricky Paquiot RT @etnow: Looks like they’re Cheetah Girls, but 𝑵𝑶𝑻 Cheetah sisters. 😫 https://t.co/i5ABSv8eJj 18 minutes ago 🔮Mookie🔮 RT @BlaqueYeehaw: Kiely Williams broke up 3LW and The Cheetah Girls by assaulting Naturi and Raven. that jealous bitter***tore up two a… 23 minutes ago Mariah 🦇 Kiely Williams talking***about her friendship with Adrienne Bailon on insta. I always believed she was the probl… https://t.co/bTqqx4zXC2 27 minutes ago Danny C RT @TheRealCarmenB: ......this is Kiely Williams? .....like from the Cheetah Girls?....and 3LW?? Seriously? 43 minutes ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/kmssogop8h Apparently the lyrics "Amigas cheetahs / Friends for life" mean more to some than others!… https://t.co/5vSOY8DyoL 1 hour ago TVT News Kiely Williams Spills Piping Hot Cheetah Girls Tea About Adrienne Bailon Friendship! https://t.co/wdsAyEYJwk https://t.co/Wb4cGWOpoP 2 hours ago Ashley✨ Kiely Williams was so pretty on Cheetah Girls now she just look real busted 🥴🥴 2 hours ago