Baby Ariel Finally Addresses Jacob Sartorius Dating Rumors

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Baby Ariel is spilling on her relationship with Jacob Sartorius! Many fans have speculated that the two social media stars are dating but she’s setting the record straight. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Baby Ariel During a Q&A session in a new YouTube video, Ariel revealed that she and Jacob are strictly friends. [...]
