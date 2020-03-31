Baby Ariel Finally Addresses Jacob Sartorius Dating Rumors

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Baby Ariel is spilling on her relationship with Jacob Sartorius! Many fans have speculated that the two social media stars are dating but she’s setting the record straight. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Baby Ariel During a Q&A session in a new YouTube video, Ariel revealed that she and Jacob are strictly friends. [...] 👓 View full article

