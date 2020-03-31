Global  

Wallace Roney, Intrepid Jazz Trumpeter, Dies From COVID-19 Complications At 59

NPR Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The pugnacious post-bop player and composer, who was mentored by Miles Davis and Clark Terry, had been hospitalized since last Wednesday.
Tweets about this

Dm5741

Cari Mason RT @natechinen: I wrote this, and I still can hardly believe it. https://t.co/nq5x30gJu4 5 minutes ago

bobsjazz1

robert cataliotti RT @jazzdotorg: With great sadness, we learned today of the passing of singular trumpeter Wallace Roney. A former mentee of icons like Mile… 7 minutes ago

Tuniekc

Carla RT @shessosardonic: Wallace Roney, Intrepid Jazz Trumpeter, Dies From COVID-19 Complications At 59 : NPR https://t.co/ISN180DUaU 26 minutes ago

gaikan

勝田恒和 (T. Katsuta) RT @BSJazz: Wallace Roney, Intrepid Jazz Trumpeter, Dies From COVID-19 Complications At 59 https://t.co/J26tCKevNB 35 minutes ago

GinoSitson

Gino Sitson, PhD RT @AwildaRivera: Dear Wallace, rest and swing on in heavenly peace. #Jazz #Trumpeter, Wallace Roney, dies from COVID-19 complications. H… 43 minutes ago

BertrandRustles

Bertie // LOVE // RT @shitsterbauer: RIP Wallace Roney. https://t.co/DpEfKCUjeS 51 minutes ago

shitsterbauer

Mister Schusterbauer RIP Wallace Roney. https://t.co/DpEfKCUjeS 55 minutes ago

shessosardonic

Xennial Badass! Wallace Roney, Intrepid Jazz Trumpeter, Dies From COVID-19 Complications At 59 : NPR https://t.co/ISN180DUaU 1 hour ago

