Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single.
