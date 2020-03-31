Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic

Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single 00:32

 Lindsay Lohan announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. According to Reuters, she posted on social media a video compilation of news clips of her career. She then posted a link for fans to pre-save her single on a music streaming platform. The actress didn’t reveal the title of...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Lindsay Lohan says ‘I’m back!’ teasing new single amid pandemic https://t.co/HkOriBJnf2 34 minutes ago

92newschannel

92 News HD Plus Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic https://t.co/d88FziGt4h https://t.co/wEDc71OVAM 44 minutes ago

paco_fmendez

Paco Fernandez Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic https://t.co/Qr9sp7mV3Q 49 minutes ago

MaxOverdriveTV

Maximus Overdrive TV Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic https://t.co/0PTWEYvyKv 2 hours ago

manatweets

Android Facts ☑ Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic #BreakingNews #Reuters ➡ https://t.co/VQThzg4h6K https://t.co/Nh3nLph1pk 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @vulture: Lindsay Lohan is officially saying "I’m back" — in fact, that's all she says https://t.co/oIowCDA9mU 2 hours ago

havlhuy

VOGUE.CO.UK Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic https://t.co/nswvQUH9XP https://t.co/whnCFjdjW7 3 hours ago

charlieboy_ron

charlieboy Lindsay Lohan is back, says Lindsay Lohan https://t.co/o5egphuleH via @Yahoo 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.