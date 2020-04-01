Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Is Remastered + Jam-Packed With 4K Quality
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () The gaming goals for every Call of Duty fan has just intensified. The popular franchise has reloaded its unforgettable Modern Warfare 2 and is now offering a chance to play the title’s remastered campaign. Big Facts This week, Activision delivered the huge news to gaming fans. The revamped title now comes with insane quality going […]
The post Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Is Remastered + Jam-Packed With 4K Quality appeared first on .
Smitten by Call of Duty: Warzone, but not sure if the rebooted Modern Warfare is worth the price of admission? Good news: for three days, the multiplayer portion... engadget Also reported by •Polygon •TechRadar •9to5Toys •The Verge •Fossbytes •ESPN