Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals Whether He's Ever Watched Blake Lively on Gossip Girl

Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals Whether He's Ever Watched Blake Lively on Gossip Girl

E! Online Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
SPOTTED: Ryan Reynolds revealing on Twitter whether he's ever watched the great Serena Van Der Woodsen... errr, Blake Lively on the small screen. On Monday night, the Deadpool actor...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'donate $400k to hospitals' towards fight against coronavirus

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'donate $400k to hospitals' towards fight against coronavirus 00:58

 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $400,000 to four New York hospitals, just two weeks after pledged $1 million to foodbanks in North America, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.