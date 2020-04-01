Global  

Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Dhowre Can't Get Back Home After Passing Quarantine Period

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Giving an update after their coronavirus diagnosis while in New Mexico, the 'Thor: Ragnarok' actor says he and his wife are 'stuck in limbo' because they're unable to get a flight back home.
Credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Idris Elba's coronavirus quarantine is over but he can't get home to the U.K.

Idris Elba's coronavirus quarantine is over but he can't get home to the U.K. 00:43

 Idris Elba and his wife are coronavirus-free after passing the quarantine period of COVID-19.

