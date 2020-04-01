Global  

28 University of Texas Students Test Positive for Coronavirus After Going to Spring Break in Mexico

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Over two dozen students have tested positive for coronavirus from the University of Texas after going to Mexico for spring break. Roughly two weeks prior, 70 university students chartered a plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the Austin Public Health Department confirmed in a press release on Tuesday (March 31). 28 of those students have [...]
