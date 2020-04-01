28 University of Texas Students Test Positive for Coronavirus After Going to Spring Break in Mexico Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Over two dozen students have tested positive for coronavirus from the University of Texas after going to Mexico for spring break. Roughly two weeks prior, 70 university students chartered a plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the Austin Public Health Department confirmed in a press release on Tuesday (March 31). 28 of those students have [...] 👓 View full article

