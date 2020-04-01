Chris Cuomo Continues to Host CNN Show After Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘We Have to Do Everything We Can’
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () CNN primetime host *Chris Cuomo* gave an impassioned monologue at the open of his show Tuesday evening after testing positive for the coronavirus - stating that our only defense against COVID-19 is all people working together.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said his brother Chris Cuomo, a television anchor at CNN, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as cases in the state continued to climb rapidly and deaths rose past the 1,500 mark.