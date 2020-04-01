Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Cuomo Continues to Host CNN Show After Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘We Have to Do Everything We Can’

Chris Cuomo Continues to Host CNN Show After Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘We Have to Do Everything We Can’

Mediaite Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
CNN primetime host *Chris Cuomo* gave an impassioned monologue at the open of his show Tuesday evening after testing positive for the coronavirus - stating that our only defense against COVID-19 is all people working together.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'My brother Chris is positive' -NY Governor Cuomo

'My brother Chris is positive' -NY Governor Cuomo 01:45

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said his brother Chris Cuomo, a television anchor at CNN, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as cases in the state continued to climb rapidly and deaths rose past the 1,500 mark.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.