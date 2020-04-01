Global  

April Fool's Day: Your guide to binge watch the best of comedy titles

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
If you are out of ideas to pull off pranks on your loved ones or simply prefer a good laugh over mischief, April Fool’s Day is a perfect occasion to treat yourself to a day of laughter and harmless humour. This year, as one abides by the rule of social distancing, there are still plenty of reasons to let the fun day begin and...
News video: Happy (Almost) April Fools Day! (March 2020) | FailArmy

Happy (Almost) April Fools Day! (March 2020) | FailArmy 06:05

 Tomorrow is April Fool's Day, so we put together a large selection of our favorite pranks! Use this video as inspiration for your own April Fool's Day prank! Enjoy!

