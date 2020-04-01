Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shakti Kapoor gets teary-eyed in a video

Shakti Kapoor gets teary-eyed in a video

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti Kapoor shared a video with his fans where he is seen narrating a heart-touching story of a 93-year-old COVID-19 survivour from Italy. The actor is seen getting all emotional and teary-eyed while narrating the incident.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Shakti Kapoor gets teary-eyed in a video https://t.co/1tHoSl4WnO https://t.co/FaRW4IVFzZ 5 hours ago

VarunShraddha_

Sahil ✨ RT @bombaytimes: The actor is seen getting all emotional and teary-eyed while narrating the incident in the video! #COVID19 #CoronavirusPa… 5 hours ago

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside Shakti Kapoor gets teary-eyed in a video https://t.co/UX2r03proH 5 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes The actor is seen getting all emotional and teary-eyed while narrating the incident in the video! #COVID19… https://t.co/iMydqnbOUl 5 hours ago

news_ondaily

NewsOn Shakti Kapoor gets teary-eyed in a video https://t.co/o7vUyibm1T 7 hours ago

Today2410

Today24 Watch: Shakti Kapoor gets all teary-eyed as he narrates a story of a 93-year old COVID-19 survivor from Italy – Tim… https://t.co/xtrbrHjU9a 8 hours ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Shakti Kapoor gets teary-eyed in a video https://t.co/d3xNdekPS0 https://t.co/EME45igwJs 9 hours ago

etimes

ETimes Watch: #ShaktiKapoor gets emotional as he narrates a story of #COVIDー19 survivour from Italy, urges fans to stay at… https://t.co/nyinFP6Tan 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.