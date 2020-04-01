Devin Nunes Says Closed Schools Are ‘Overkill’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

Global  

Mediaite Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated that it is "overkill" for schools in his state of Califonia to be canceling school in light of the coronavirus pandemic on Laura Ingraham's  Fox News program late Tuesday night - further downplaying the severity of COVID-19. 
