Cheetah Girls' Kiely Williams Is Opening Up About Her Fallout With Adrienne Bailon Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kiely Williams might be close with Sabrina Bryan from her Cheetah Girls days, but she’s definitely not close with Adrienne Bailon. During her Instagram Live, the 33-year-old singer revealed that she probably wouldn’t ever appear on The Real, where Adrienne is one of the hosts. “I don’t think Adrienne wants to have live TV with [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JB Rocket RT @JustJared: Former Cheetah Girls singer Kiely Williams opened up about her fractured friendship with Adrienne Bailon https://t.co/mSETz… 10 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Cheetah Girls’ Kiely Williams Is Opening Up About Her Fallout With Adrienne Bailon https://t.co/boEN4aUwcH https://t.co/Eaxxk6pJyg 27 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Cheetah Girls’ Kiely Williams Is Opening Up About Her Fallout With Adrienne Bailon https://t.co/cZEG1SYGCc https://t.co/qTfPnTBGQQ 27 minutes ago Global Connect+ Cheetah Girls’ Kiely Williams Is Opening Up About Her Fallout With Adrienne Bailon https://t.co/5bhANQFser https://t.co/rvX9dSRB70 27 minutes ago JustJared.com Former Cheetah Girls singer Kiely Williams opened up about her fractured friendship with Adrienne Bailon https://t.co/mSETznW8dE 33 minutes ago KSAT 12 Turns out the Cheetah girls got beef https://t.co/4v7Wud9H1i 34 minutes ago Sunny Sails RT @TheNatalieWolf: Ever since I learned Solange was originally gonna be Aqua in the Cheetah Girls... how do I teleport to that alternate… 34 minutes ago Sunny Sails RT @EARTH2TEN: if solange didn’t drop out of the cheetah girls kiely williams wouldn’t even be a topic rn https://t.co/W0xvbWropw 38 minutes ago