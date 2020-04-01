Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic

Global  

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single.
 Lindsay Lohan announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. According to Reuters, she posted on social media a video compilation of news clips of her career. She then posted a link for fans to pre-save her single on a music streaming platform. The actress didn’t reveal the title of...

