Kim confirms Kourtney made the decision to take time off from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Reality TV star Kim Kardashian confirmed that her sister Kourtney Kardashian has pressed pause on filming for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'. According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old Skims founder said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Monday (local time), "She's made the decision to take time off now, and I think...
Kim Kardashian Recounts Details From Fight With Sister Kourtney The KKW Beauty founder explained how production of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' was impacted by their spat. Kim Kardashian, via 'The Tonight Show' Kim Kardashian, via 'The Tonight Show' She also shared how the fight began. Kim...
