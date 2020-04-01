Global  

Whoa! Bhuvan Bam donates his March YouTube earnings to COVID-19 relief funds

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Extending his support in the country's fight against the coronavirus, comedian Bhuvan Bam has donated his entire earnings from the month of March from YouTube.

As confirmed by sources, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter has donated Rs 10 lakh to relief initiatives -- 4 lakh to the PM Cares Relief Fund, 4 lakh to the CM Relief...
