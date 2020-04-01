Global  

Andrew Jack passes away due to Coronavirus

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020
‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack, who was 76, has died in Britain due to the coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. The actor died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.
