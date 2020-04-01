Idris Elba: We've passed the quarantine period but we are stuck in limbo

Weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, actor Idris Elba on Wednesday took to social media to share a health update and said that he is still asymptomatic. Days after Elba tested positive, his wife Sabrina Dhowre had also tested positive for the virus. My peepsðð¾.. pic.twitter.com/gqea4S3zKD — ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Miyuki Tsetsaigü RT @etnow: Idris Elba is feeling better, but still in "limbo" amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/q3Ab16Hy15 4 minutes ago Rozina Idris Elba reveals he and wife Sabrina have passed quarantine period https://t.co/I3kdaTQPv2 23 minutes ago Peace FM Online Idris-Elba-Reveals-He-And-Wife-Sabrina-Have-Passed-Quarantine-Period-After-Testing-Positive-For-Coronavirus https://t.co/MJSkidWg4B 49 minutes ago Peace FM Online Idris Elba Reveals He And Wife Sabrina Have Passed Quarantine Period After Testing Positive For Coronavirus .... https://t.co/NVxpZePSmC 54 minutes ago MSN International Edition Idris Elba says he's passed coronavirus quarantine period but still can't go home https://t.co/TGmazLBqAn 56 minutes ago john collings VOMIT VOMIT VOMIT! Idris Elba reveals he and wife Sabrina have passed quarantine period https://t.co/30bJDl7ZhD @DailyMailCeleb 1 hour ago michael morey Shut up elbz there's far more important people we are concerned about you just do a bit of acting to shut up Idris… https://t.co/jRuPZQKRPV 2 hours ago Baguma Asuman RT @DailyMailCeleb: Idris Elba and his wife have passed quarantine period https://t.co/O99Ij5lmsF 2 hours ago