Idris Elba: We've passed the quarantine period but we are stuck in limbo

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, actor Idris Elba on Wednesday took to social media to share a health update and said that he is still asymptomatic. Days after Elba tested positive, his wife Sabrina Dhowre had also tested positive for the virus.



My peepsðð¾.. pic.twitter.com/gqea4S3zKD

...
News video: Idris Elba's coronavirus quarantine is over but he can't get home to the U.K.

Idris Elba's coronavirus quarantine is over but he can't get home to the U.K. 00:42

 Idris Elba and his wife are coronavirus-free after passing the quarantine period of COVID-19.

