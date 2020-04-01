Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Edinburgh Fringe and Festival cancelled over coronavirus

Edinburgh Fringe and Festival cancelled over coronavirus

Independent Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Edinburgh's five annual festivals will not take place for the first time in over 70 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HayeseLaw

Mark Hayes 🇨🇦 OMG the entire Edinburgh Fringe Festival has been cancelled for August. 😢 https://t.co/YT6vJGzRr4 43 seconds ago

Charmellaa

CHARMELLA Edinburgh fringe Festival cancelled. What is @TRNSMTfest fate as this is due to take place BEFORE fringe. Please te… https://t.co/LeieYvTSvQ 5 minutes ago

ricmontg

Richard Montgomery RT @Grouse_Beater: Covid Cancellations Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe, the world's biggest arts festival, will not take p… 7 minutes ago

paxomnibus

クリス・スネイク・プリスケン RT @Independent: Edinburgh Fringe and Festival cancelled https://t.co/MBpgdhe2sM 9 minutes ago

lindsey_rost

Lindsey Rost RT @TheStage: The Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival will not take place in 2020 because of coronavirus, it has… 15 minutes ago

hotelaroundtown

HotelAroundTown Sad but not surprised to see our wonderful Festival season cancelled for 2020. We look forward to its return in 20… https://t.co/10qD2tTeP0 16 minutes ago

amyyyrobertson

Amy Robertson RT @xdeminess: Edinburgh Fringe Festival cancelled just fucking fast forward to 2021 now cause I canny be arsed having to live through this… 16 minutes ago

AstroChristiane

Christiane 🦇 RT @londontheatrer1: THE EDINBURGH FRINGE CANCELLED - NEWS This year’s Edinburgh Fringe will not go ahead, the official Festival Fringe So… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.