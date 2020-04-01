Thundercat - It Is What It Is Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

An inspired album that embraces difference...



*Thundercat *says his latest album is “about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that”, and it’s definitely a project rich in contrasts.



Take the infectious bump ‘n’ bounce and funky ‘70s stylings of ‘Black Quails’ ft. Steve Lacey, Childsih Gambino, and funk legend Steve Arrington, or at the opposite end of the tempo spectrum, the breakneck pace of ‘Miguel’s Happy Dance’ and ‘How Sway’, all head-spinning electronics and dreamy vocals.



Respite and more contrast comes when the tempo slows for ‘Draganball Durag’, its disco inflections peppered with sexy saxophone, and the sombre ‘Fair Chance’ ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B – a heartfelt tribute to Mac Miller – with the warm crunch and swell of organic, analogue instrumentation, the guests’ deeper, rich soulful vocals rubbing up against Thundercat’s higher pitch.



It’s an album embracing difference, accepting highs and lows: just what we need right now.



*8/10*



Words: *Emma Finamore *



Dig it? Dig deeper: *Steve Arrington, Flying Lotus, Childish Gambino*



