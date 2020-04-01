Tory Lanez Bows Down To French Montana After Going Song For Song In Epic Battle: “I Knew My OG Was Gone Win Off Time In The Game Alone” Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Toronto rap artist Tory Lanez knows he’s not quite at French Montana‘s level – yet. The hip-hop singer jumped online to salute the Bad Boy Records star after going hit for hit during an Instagram Live session. Big Facts Last night, Tory hit up his Instagram page and put big respect on French’s name. Lanez […]



